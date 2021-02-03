India on Wednesday recorded 11,039 new coronavirus cases, which pushed the overall tally to 1,07,77,284. The toll rose by 110 to 1,54,596. The country has had 1,04,62,631 recoveries, and there are 1,60,057 active cases.

Under the vaccination programme, in which two vaccines “Covaxin” and “Covishield” are being used, a total of 41,38,918 beneficiaries have been inoculated. The Union health ministry on Tuesday said India has so far vaccinated more than 41 lakh healthcare workers against the coronavirus.

India’s recovery rate is 97.08%, and mortality rate is 1.43%. So far, 19,84,73,178 people have been tested till Tuesday. Of these, 7,21,121 were tested on Tuesday alone.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the Covid-19 inoculation drive, which covers health workers only right now, will be opened to frontline workers this week as the number of vaccination centres were increased from 106 to 183 along with increasing the vaccination days from four to six days a week, reported Hindustan Times.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday announced that schools for students in classes 9 to 12 would resume from February 12, nearly 11 months after institutions were shut down as part of coronavirus-induced restrictions, reported The Indian Express.

A mutation of the coronavirus, named E484K, which is feared to affect the efficacy of vaccines has occurred spontaneously in the fast-spreading variant that has now spread in the United Kingdom, experts in the country said in their latest analysis of the outbreak, reported Hindustan Times.

Investigators at the World Health Organization on Wednesday visited a research centre in China’s Wuhan city, which has been the subject of speculation on the origins of the coronavirus, reported AP.

United Kingdom resident Captain Tom Moore, who became popular after holding a fundraising campaign to fight Covid-19, died on Tuesday from the infection. He was 100 years old.