American pharmaceutical company Pfizer has withdrawn the application for emergency-use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine in India, PTI reported on Friday.

“In pursuance of the Emergency Use Authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer participated in the Subject Expert Committee meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of India on February 3,” a spokesperson for the company said. “Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time.”

Pfizer said that it will again submit its application with the additional information sought by the Indian drug regulator, as and when it becomes available. “Pfizer remains committed to making its vaccine available for use by the government in India and to pursuing the requisite pathway for emergency use authorisation that enables the availability of this vaccine for any future deployment,” the company added.

The pharmaceutical company had applied for emergency-use authorisation India after getting approvals in the United Kingdom and Bahrain. It was also approved for emergency use in the United States in December.

India cleared two vaccines for emergency use on January 3 – Bharat Biotech’s indigenous Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield. Serum Institute is the Indian manufacturer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The country began its massive vaccination drive on January 16.

Currently health and frontline workers are being vaccinated in India. As of Friday, 49,59,445 beneficiaries have been inoculated.

India on Friday reported 12,408 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count to 1,08,02,591. The country’s toll rose by 120 to 1,54,823. As many as 1,04,96,308 people have recovered from the infection so far. India’s count of active cases reduced to 1,51,460.