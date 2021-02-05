The Kolkata Police on Friday detained one person in connection to a case of suspected sexual abuse and murder of a minor girl, whose body was recovered from the staircase of a residential building in the city’s Jorabagan area, PTI reported.

The victim, a resident of north Kolkata’s Sovabajar area, was visiting her maternal uncle at Jorabagan, before she went missing around 8.30 pm on Wednesday. The next day her body was found lying in a pool of blood, with her throat slit, on the staircase that led to the terrace of the multi-storey building.

“We have detained one person from the locality and are interrogating him,” an unidentified senior police officer told PTI. “He works as a security guard of a residential building in the area. Probably, he knows certain things as we found a discrepancy in his statement.”

The police were also interrogating residents of the building and considering the possibility that the girl was killed somewhere else and then her body was brought into the building, the officer said. The Kolkata Police’s detective department has taken over the investigation, the official added.

Locals and preliminary investigation by the police suggested that she was first sexually abused and then murdered, according to PTI. However, the police have refused to confirm sexual abuse and was awaiting the post-mortem report. Meanwhile, the police have found a knife, a few broken teeth and hair strands from the spot, according to the Hindustan Times.

Joint Commissioner (Crime) of Kolkata Police Murli Dhar told the newspaper that they hoped to solve the case soon.