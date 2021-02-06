Protesting farmers will hold a countrywide chakka jam on Saturday to intensify their agitation against the new farm laws. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmer unions, has given a call for all roads and national highways to be blocked throughout the nation except in Delhi and Uttarakhand.

Farm leaders also said they would not hold chakka jams in Uttar Pradesh since many farmers are busy with the harvest, according to The Indian Express. The agitation will take place for three hours from noon to 3 pm.

All farmer unions under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha will participate in the protest. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated farmers’ body, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, said that they would not support the chakka jam, alleging that the protests had become “political propaganda.”

Thousands of farmers have been hunkering down at the Capital’s fringes to demand the repeal of laws for over two months. Multiple rounds of talks took place between their leaders and the government but all of these have failed to end the impasse.

Saturday’s agitation will take place at a time when authorities have launched an unprecedented crackdown on the protestors, fortifying their protest sites with iron spikes and steel barricades to stop demonstrating farmers from entering the Capital. The government also restricted access to mobile internet services in these areas.

The clampdown started after a tractor procession in the city by farmers turned violent and chaotic, when a group of farmers veered from an agreed protest route and stormed into the Red Fort. At least one person died in what police said was a tractor accident. Hundreds of police officers and farmers were wounded.

Police complaints against farmer leaders followed, as did arrest of hundreds of protestors and registration of first information reports against journalists.

Police barricades with concertina wires placed at Ghazipur amid the ongoing farmers protest. (Credit: Narinder Nanu/ AFP)

Why are farmers holding a chakka jam today?

The call for the protest was given in response to the Centre’s handling of the farmers’ agitation as well as the budgetary allocations made this year for agriculture and allied sectors, which farmers say is dismal.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha gave the call for the road block on February 1, after the announcement of Union Budget 2021. Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav flagged that the government had not provided financial support to the Food Corporation of India in the new Budget.

“Last year, Budget allocation for financial support extended through loans to FCI for procurement [of crops] at MSP [minimum support price] was Rs 1,36,600 crore,” he had said. “Less than Rs 85,000 was spent. No amount is allocated this year. Such things make farmers think that it’s a conspiracy to shut FCI.”

The protesting farmers are also upset over restrictions on internet and power supply at the protest sites. Though the blockade was officially lifted on February 2, internet services at the protest sites continued to remain erratic throughout this week.

People stand next to police barricades along a blocked highway as farmers continue their protest in Ghaziabad. (Credit: Narinder Nanu/AFP)

Security beefed up

Even though the farmers have said they will not enter Delhi on Saturday, the police in the Capital have tightened security arrangements at the borders to ensure no protestor can enter the city. On Friday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava held a meeting with senior police officers to review the law and order arrangements at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, reported PTI.

Delhi Police Public Relation Officer Chinmoy Biswal said that the police are also monitoring social media posts to keep a check on fake news and inflammatory content. “We want to make sure people don’t spread rumours,” he added. “We are also in touch with police from other states.”

Traffic Police have deployed over 1,200 personnel around Delhi.

“The traffic unit is working with local police at these points to prevent any sort of chakka jam,” Delhi Traffic Police official Manish Agarwal told The Indian Express. “We will divert the traffic depending on the jam and movement.”

Senior police officers at Singhu told the newspaper that they will not allow anyone to pass through the borders on Saturday. “Traffic is plying through Jaati village but we can’t allow officials and mediapersons to cross the barricades,” an official said. “More than four points at the border have been sealed with nail beds and roadblocks.”

At Ghazipur border, local police have moved some of the barricades to the Delhi side to stop entry for the public.

