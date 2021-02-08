India has transgressed the Line of Actual Control more number of times than China, but the government does not publicly announce it, Union minister VK Singh said on Sunday, reported The Hindu. “Let me assure you, if China has transgressed 10 times, we must have done it at least 50 times,” the former Army chief told reporters in Madurai.

Singh said that India’s border with China had never been demarcated, and that the two countries have differing perceptions about the de facto border. “China had transgressed many times over the years with its own perception of the LAC,” the minister added. “Similarly, none of you come to know how many times we have transgressed as per our perception. Chinese media does not cover it.”

The Union minister said that when China transgressed in eastern Ladakh in 2020, India had responded with equal measures, and that the situation was “very well under control”. “Today, China is under pressure, since we are sitting at places [along the border], where it does not like,” he added. “China has realised that it was not easy anymore to hit back at India.”

Singh added that China knows that India will give a fitting reply, if something goes wrong on the border, according to The Times of India. The minister said India had hit Beijing economically by banning its apps and boycotting its goods. “All these affect them,” he added.

India and China went to war in 1962 and have not been able to settle their border dispute since then. Both lay claim to thousands of kilometres of territory in each other’s control. Tensions flared up on June 15, last year, following deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley of Ladakh region. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed. China is believed to also have suffered casualties as well, but has not given any details.

The standoff has persisted with both sides bolstering forces along the border. Both India and China have accused each other of crossing into rival territory and of firing shots for the first time in 45 years.

Several rounds of diplomatic and military level of talks have been held over the past few months to disengage troops, but these have failed to break the deadlock. On February 4, the Centre told the Parliament that China’s attempts to unilaterally change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control had “seriously disturbed” peace and tranquility in the region.