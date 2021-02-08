The Haryana Police on Sunday booked Deputy Inspector General of Police (Vigilance Bureau) Ashok Kumar after Kapil Vij, the brother of Home Minister Anil Vij, filed a complaint against him, The Indian Express reported.

Station House Officer of Ambala’s Sadar police station, Vijay Kumar, said that the home minister’s brother had alleged that a person misbehaved with him, hurled abuses and assaulted him at a party in Sirhind club in Ambala cantonment. “According to the complainant, this person was DIG Ashok Kumar,” said the police officer. “We will investigate the complaint.”

Vijay Kumar said a first information report has been registered against Ashok Kumar under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The deputy inspector general of police is missing, according to the Hindustan Times. “Our team visited the spot to investigate facts and efforts are on to trace Kumar,” Superintendent of Police Hamid Akhtar said.

Kapil Vij alleged in the FIR that Kumar, who was in an inebriated condition, abused him and his family without any provocation. “While moving away, he even threatened me with dire consequences and said that he was DIG, Vigilance, Ambala, and nobody could do any harm to him, irrespective of whoever the person is,” the FIR said. “He even made obscene gestures at me.”

Kumar was transferred as the deputy inspector general of the state Vigilance Bureau in September 2020 from Jhajjar. He is currently posted in Ambala.