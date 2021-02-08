Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a new social media recruitment drive, asking the youth in India to join his party’s “army of truth” to fight the paid trolls on online platforms. Earlier in the day, the Congress launched the “Join Congress Social Media” campaign, reported The Hindu.

In a video message, Gandhi said that one can see oppression and attack on the ideas of India. “The backbone of the attack on this nation is a troll army, thousands of people who spread hatred, anger and are paid to do so,” he said. “We will also need warriors to defend liberal values, to defend the ideas of peace, harmony and compassion. Come join this army.”

The Congress leader said that the proposed group was an “army of truth” and not of hatred. “We are building this platform for you, to give you the tools to fight this battle and win,” he said.

India needs non violent warriors to fight for truth, compassion & harmony. You are central to defending the idea of India.



Come, #JoinCongressSocialMedia in this fight.



India needs you! pic.twitter.com/DhBsHMKU22 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 8, 2021

The tweet also mentioned a helpline number and social media pages for those who wish to join the Congress’ Information Technology cell.

At the “Join Congress Social Media” event, All India Congress Committee in-charge (administration) Pawan Kumar Bansal said the aim of the campaign was to have five lakh social media “warriors” who will put forward the party’s views on various matters.

The party’s social media head, Rohan Gupta, said there will be basic interviews across all states after holding a month-long campaign. “We will give responsibilities accordingly,” he said. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera was present also at the event.

Gupta said people can work at different levels – district, state and national – reported PTI. After the interviews, those who do well will be trained, he added.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that when the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014, the Congress was criticised for not being on social media. He said that when the party became active on social media, many said the Congress was not on the ground. Now, the party is on both, Khera added.

The move is aimed at countering the Information Technology cell of the BJP that is said to dominate the social media.