India on Wednesday registered 11,067 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,08,58,371. The new cases are 21.4 % higher than Tuesday’s count. Ninety-four more deaths pushed the country’s toll to 1,55,252.

More than 1.05 crore people in India have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 97.27%. The number of active cases has been reduced to 1,41,511. Meanwhile, as many as 66,11,561 health and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.

The Union health ministry had on Tuesday said that 15 states and Union Territories had not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus in 24 hours. Delhi was among them.

The government has also set deadlines for the inoculation process. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing on Tuesday that the states must administer least one dose by February 20. For those who missed getting vaccination in scheduled rounds, mop-up rounds have to be completed by February 24. March 1 and 6 are the dates set for vaccinating frontline workers.

Meanwhile, the United States Food and Drug Administration granted emergency-use approval to pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly’s combination antibody therapy to treat the coronavirus, Reuters reported.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 10 crore people and killed over 23 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.97 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.