Activist Rona Wilson on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court seeking the formation of a Special Investigation Team to inquire into the planting of fabricated documents in his computer over a course of about 22 months. Wilson was the first person to be arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case.

According to a report from Arsenal Consulting, a Massachusetts-based digital forensics firm, key evidence against activists and intellectuals, who have been arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case, was planted using a malware on a laptop seized by the police.

In his petition, Wilson has sought his immediate release and a stay on proceedings related to the arrest of the activists in the case.

It added:

“It is therefore just and necessary, that this Hon’ble Court does enquire into the fraud committed on the Petitioner [Wilson] in order to frame him and his co-accused with the aim of keeping them behind bars for an indefinite period of time. The said planting and framing amounts to false prosecution with malice in fact and in law as is obvious for the selective prosecution of the accused while ignoring to prosecute the real culprits of the violence that took place on 1.1.2018…This requires a thorough enquiry by this Hon’ble Court in order to ensure that the fair name of justice is not sullied.” — Rona Wilson's petition

The petition has also sought quashing the order of sanction to prosecute all the accused. It said that the special investigation team should include digital forensic analysis experts and should be led by a retired judge of the High Court or the Supreme Court or other appropriate persons empowered to enquire into the planting of fabricated documents.

Arsenal’s report found that an attacker used malware to infiltrate a laptop belonging to Wilson before his arrest and deposited at least 10 incriminating letters on his computer. The Pune Police used letters it found on the laptop as its primary evidence in the chargesheet they filed in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Among these was a letter that the police claimed Wilson had written to a Maoist militant, discussing the need for guns and ammunition as part of an intricate Maoist conspiracy, and even urging the banned group to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The report found the letters had been planted in a hidden folder on Wilson’s laptop.