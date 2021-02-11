Parliament: Rajnath Singh to make statement today about situation in eastern Ladakh
The defence minister’s remarks will come a day after China said that both sides have started to disengage in Pangong Tso.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Thursday make a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha about the standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh. A day ago, China announced that Beijing and New Delhi have started “synchronised and organised disengagement” at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake.
Lok Sabha proceedings were extended till mid-night on Wednesday to accommodate members’ participation in the discussion on Budget proposals.
Meanwhile, the controversy over Mahua Moitra’s fiery speech intensified after the Bharatiya Janata Party moved a privilege notice against Trinamool Congress MP for her comments against a former chief justice of India in the Lower House.
Live updates
8.54 am:Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sampatiya Uikey has given zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha demanding, “inclusion of ‘Gondi’ language in Eighth Schedule”.
8.50 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bhagwat Karad has given zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha, expressing “concern over investigation ordered by the Maharashtra government against Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar”, reports ANI.
The Maharashtra government on Monday said that it will investigate tweets by Indian celebrities in response to criticism of the government’s handling of the farmers’ protest by foreign personalities. The inquiry was ordered after leaders of the Maharashtra unit of Congress sought probe into whether the celebrities were under pressure from the BJP to tweet in support of the government.
8.45 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha today about the standoff in eastern Ladakh, a day after China announced that Beijing and New Delhi have started “synchronised and organised disengagement” at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso.
Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- Lok Sabha proceedings were extended till midnight to accommodate members’ participation in the discussion on Budget proposals.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party moved a privilege notice against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, two days after her comments against a former chief justice of India in Lok Sabha, reported PTI. Moitra had on Monday questioned the sanctity of the judiciary while raising sexual harassment allegations against the former CJI.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech in the Lok Sabha, said “aandolanjeevis [professional protestors]” were undermining the pure intent of protesting farmers, adding that the new farm laws “are not coercive”. As Modi spoke about the laws and the protestors, most Congress MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha.
- As many as 96 people were arrested in 2019 in connection with 93 sedition cases registered in different parts of the country, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha.
- The Centre told the Rajya Sabha that the National Investigation Agency did not summon farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws. “No sir,” Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in a written response to a query on whether the central agency, which investigates terror crimes, had called farmers for questioning. The question was asked by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and two other members.