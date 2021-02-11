A look at the headlines right now:

Citizenship law will be implemented as soon work on Covid-19 vaccination is over, says Amit Shah: The Union home minister also invoked his position in the government to assert that Muslims would not be stripped of their citizenship. Earlier in the day, Shah said that Mamata Banerjee will chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ before elections are over. India running on ‘hum do, humare do’ policy, says Rahul Gandhi, takes jibe at Centre on farm laws: The Congress leader also said that farm laws will not only ruin farmers but also finish the middlemen and have a ‘devastating effect’ on small businesses. ‘India, China to remove deployments from Pangong lake in phased way,’ Rajnath Singh tells Parliament: The defence minister said senior commanders from both the sides will hold their next meeting within 48 hours to address the remaining concerns. Family accuses court of favouring accused, request to transfer Rakbar Khan lynching case denied: In their transfer application, the family said that the accused have told them the verdict would be in their favour. BJP does not believe in political untouchability, values consensus, says PM Modi: Speaking on Deendayal Upadhyay’s death anniversary, Modi said that the country was realising the Jana Sangh leader’s vision of building a self-reliant India. On tractor rally, Delhi HC asks police for report on plea seeking SIT inquiry into protestor’s death: The police have claimed that 25-year-old Navreet Singh died after his tractor overturned at Delhi’s ITO area. Rescue effort in Uttarakhand glacier disaster at tunnel resumes after brief halt as water level rises: So far, 34 people have died and over 200 are still missing after floods struck Chamoli district on the morning of February 7. Maharashtra governor denied permission to use state plane, waits two hours at airport: Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that no one was allowed to use government planes if it is not meant for official purposes. On Donald Trump’s account, Twitter official says its ‘policies do not allow people to come back’: The American president’s account was permanently suspended on January 8 after thousands of his supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC. Meanwhile, the platform blocked account of Rajya Sabha MP Chaudhary Sukhram Singh Yadav in India. In Myanmar coup, Joe Biden orders sanctions on military leaders, businesses: The United States would identify the first round of targets this week.