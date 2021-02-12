India on Friday registered 9,309 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,08,80,603. The new infections are 28% lower than Thursday’s count. The country’s toll rose to 1,55,447 after 87 new deaths were reported in 24 hours.

More than 1.05 crore people in India have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 97.32%. The number of active cases has been reduced to 1,35,926. This is the first time since June 11 that the active cases are less than 1.4 lakh, according to BloombergQuint.

More than 75 lakh health and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far. Of these, 4,87,896 were inoculated on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo expressed inhibitions about Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and asked the Centre to stop its supply to the state. Brushing off Deo’s concern, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the vaccine was “safe and immunogenic” and should be used expeditiously to inoculate priority groups.

The World Health Organization said that India should be “very, very proud” of how it has controlled the spread of the coronavirus, ANI reported. Roderico Ofrin, WHO’s representative to India, told the news agency that India had also shown diligence and discipline towards vaccination.

Meanwhile, the United States finalised a deal with Pfizer and Moderna for 200 million (20 crore) more coronavirus vaccine doses, NBC news reported. US President Joe Biden said the country should have enough doses to inoculate nearly every citizen.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 10.77 crore people and killed over 23.68 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 6 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.