A court in Mumbai on Friday granted bail to former ICICI Bank Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar in a money laundering case involving the bank and the Videocon Group, Bar and Bench reported.

Kochhar will have to furnish a bond of Rs 5 lakh. She cannot leave the country without obtaining permission from the court, according to NDTV.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2019 against Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group’s Managing Director Venugopal Dhoot.

The investigation agency has also been probing at least two other instances of loans by ICICI Bank during Kochhar’s term. One of them was given to Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm Sterling Biotech and another to Bhushan Steel Group.

Kochhar resigned from her position in October 2018 after questions were raised about a Rs 3,250-crore loan that the bank had given the Videocon group in 2012. Six months after the loan was sanctioned, Dhoot allegedly provided crores of rupees to NuPower, a firm controlled by Deepak Kochhar. Deepak Kochhar was arrested in the matter in September 2020.