The Madhya Pradesh Police provided thick security cover to actor Kangana Ranaut after state Congress leaders threatened to stop her from shooting her film Dhaakad in Sarni area of Betul district if she did not apologise for her tweets on the farmers’ protest, PTI reported on Friday.

“Security has been tightened for the actress after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed Betul Superintendent of Police Simala Prasad to do so,” said Sarni City Superintendent of Police Abhay Ram Choudhary. On Thursday, Mishra had said that the state government will ensure that “behen-beti” (sister-daughter) Kangana Ranaut faces no problem while shooting.

Police personnel equipped with batons and firearms were deployed around a coal handling plant near a power project, where the shooting is going on, Choudhary said. “Police will man gate numbers two and four of the CHL [coal handling plant], from where actors usually enter the shooting venue,” he added.

Choudhary also said that an inspector has been assigned to oversee Ranaut’s safety at a resort, located around 45 kms from Sarni town, where she is staying for the duration of the shoot. “We will ensure that she does not face any disturbance during the shoot,” he said, adding the shooting for the film will end on February 17.

On Wednesday, State Congress Sewa Dal Secretary Manoj Arya and Chicholi Block Congress Committee President Nekram Yadav had submitted a memorandum, in which they had threatened to not allow Ranaut shoot at Sarni if she did not apologise for her comments against the farmers’ protest. Alleging that Ranaut has maligned farmers, the Congress leaders sought an apology by Friday.

Twitter had on February 4 deleted two of Ranaut’s tweets related to the farmers’ protest. One of Ranaut’s tweet was a response to cricketer Rohit Sharma’s post about solidarity amid global criticism of the Indian government’s handling of the farmers’ protest.