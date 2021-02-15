The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants against advocate Nikita Jacob and one Shantanu in connection with the investigation into a document about the farmers protests against the agricultural laws, reported ANI. Police said the both of them were allegedly involved in drafting the document and had direct ties with “pro-Khalistani elements”, according to PTI.

The action came a day after 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested for allegedly editing and circulating the document that authorities say is anti-government. The “toolkit” – a common term used by social activists for campaign material – was first tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in support of India’s protesting farmers on February 4.

“Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu,” an unidentified official told PTI. “The two are wanted in connection with the toolkit case. They are suspected to be involved in preparing the documents and were also in direct interaction with pro-Khalistani elements.”

A Delhi Police spokesperson told The Indian Express that the Cyber Unit of Special Cell found out about Jacob and Shantanu’s involvement in the case. “We’ll soon make arrests,” he added.

Jacob has moved a plea before the Bombay High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail for four weeks. She also sought interim protection from any coercive steps by the police and a copy of the first information report filed against her. The matter will be heard on Tuesday.

Non-bailable warrants issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. The two are involved in the toolkit matter: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

Earlier this month, the police, while filing the first information report in the case, said the “toolkit” was aimed at waging a “social, cultural and economic war against the government of India” and creating divisions among various groups in Indian society. Ravi is the first person to be arrested in the case.

A court in the city on Saturday sent Ravi to police custody for five days. No formal charges have been announced, but the Delhi Police said that Ravi was the editor of the “toolkit” and the “key conspirator” in its formulation and dissemination. The police alleged that Ravi had collaborated with a Khalistani group to “spread disaffection against the Indian State”.

