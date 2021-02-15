Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government, pointing out that the price of LPG cylinders had risen twice within 10 days.

“Loot from the public, development for only two,” Gandhi tweeted, along with a news article on the rise in LPG prices.

The reference to “two” comes days after the Congress leader, while speaking on the new farm laws in the Parliament, had accused the Centre of crony capitalism, saying the country is run is by “hum do, humaare do (we two, ours two)” policy.

Gandhi did not take anybody’s name in the Parliament, saying that “everyone knows them”. However, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi had ended up scoring sort of a self-goal when he objected to Gandhi’s assertion, saying: “It is wrong to say that 40% storage capacity is with Adani and Ambani...He will have to prove his allegation.”

The prices of a 14.2 kg non-subsidised Indane cooking gas cylinder was increased by Rs 50 in Delhi, pushing the price to Rs 769 in the national Capital, Mint reported. The new prices came into effect on Monday. Earlier this month, the prices were hiked by Rs 25 on February 4 across the four metro cities, according to NDTV.

The uptick came amid a sharp jump in global energy prices, as oil prices soared to their highest in about 13 months on Monday. Heightened fears in the Middle East countries prompted fresh buying, while hopes that a US stimulus and an easing of lockdowns will boost fuel demand provided support, according to Reuters.

As a result, petrol hit a record high of Rs 88.99 per litre in Delhi on Monday. Both petrol and diesel prices were raised again by 26 paise per litre and 29 paise per litre on Monday in the National Capital Region. Diesel prices retailed at Rs 79.35 a litre in the city.