A 33-year-old woman was hospitalised in Dibrugarh, Assam, after a 50-year-old man attacked her with acid on Sunday, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting the police. The accused has been arrested.

The man attacked her at the Amolapatty area in Dibrugarh when she was returning home from a store where she works. “The accused identified as Buddhadeb Das has been nabbed,” said Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Prateek Thube. “Preliminary investigations show that both the victim and the accused were known to each other.”

Das had allegedly been trying to force the woman to marry him. “During interrogation, it came to light that the woman rejected the marriage proposal by the man and in a rage he attacked her with acid on Sunday evening,” he said, according to Northeast Now.

The police said that the accused is married and has two children. After the attack, Das had fled but was caught on Sunday evening, reported The News Indian Express.

The woman had collapsed on the road after she was attacked. Local residents admitted her to the Assam Medical College Hospital. The woman sustained burn injuries on the left side of her face and left shoulder. She hails from Naharkatiya town in the Dibrugarh district.

“The nature of the injuries shows that she was attacked with acid,” said the superintendent of police. “A laboratory test would reveal the exact substance she was attacked with. She is stable at present but we are keeping a tab on her recovery.”