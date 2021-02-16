The Congress government in Puducherry has been thrown into a crisis ahead of the Assembly elections as four MLAs have resigned, India Today reported. A John Kumar became the latest MLA to resign on Tuesday. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has called an urgent Cabinet meeting to discuss the resignations.

Puducherry Assembly Speaker VP Sivakolundhu told PTI that he will make a decision on Kumar’s resignation soon.

MLA Malladi Krishna Rao had tendered his resignation on Monday. The two other legislators, A Namassivayam and E Theeppainjan, resigned in January, NDTV reported. Both of them have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Another MLA N Dhanavelou was disqualified last year.

The latest resignations have reduced the Congress’ strength to 10. Its alliance partner Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has 3 MLAs. The Congress also has support from one Independent candidate.

The Opposition has a strength of 14 in the 28-member Assembly. It is now demanding that a floor test be conducted in the House, The Indian Express reported.

The resignations came ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Union Territory on Wednesday to launch the party’s campaign for the elections due by May.