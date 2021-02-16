Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the heroes of India like Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar were not given due honour by previous governments. He added that the country was trying to rectify that.

Modi made the remark while laying the foundation stone for the statue of warrior king Suhaldev in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district. “Many heroes who dedicated their lives to defend the country were not given the place that they deserved,” Modi said. “New India is trying to correct the injustice done to those who created history by the people who wrote it.”

The prime minister added that the version of history written by those who enslaved the country was not the only one. “History also exists in the folklore of India,” he said. “This has increased from generation to generation.”

Modi also inaugurated tourist spots and development projects in the district. He also laid the foundation stone for a medical college. “Increasing health facilities in Bahraich will make the lives of its residents easier,” the prime minister said. “Its benefits will be available to the surrounding districts of Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar as well as to patients coming from Nepal.”

While inaugurating the medical college, the prime minister also praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the coronavirus crisis. “It is very significant how the UP government worked amid the coronavirus crisis,” he said. “Imagine how things would have been discussed at the national and international level had the situation in UP worsened. But Yogi ji’s [Chief Minister Adityanath’s] entire team managed to handle the situation efficiently.”