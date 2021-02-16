The Supreme Court has registered a suo motu contempt case against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for his tweets related to the judiciary, reported Live Law on Tuesday.

The complaint was filed by petitioner Aastha Khurana. The contempt case was registered five months after Attorney General KK Venugopal refused to initiate criminal proceedings against Sardesai on the basis of the same complaint. Following Venugopal’s decision in September, the petitioner filed the case in the Supreme Court, which was registered as a suo motu complaint on February 9.

The petitioner referred to tweets by journalist’s posted in July and August. The tweets from August pertain to remarks on the contempt case of lawyer Prashant Bhushan where he was fined Re 1.

The case against Bhushan was based on two tweets from June. In one tweet, he made a remark about an undeclared emergency and the role of the Supreme Court and last four chief justices of India. The second tweet was about Chief Justice SA Bobde trying a Harley Davidson superbike in his hometown Nagpur during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Such attacks on this Hon’ble Court is not a freedom of speech and expression, but it has done purposely in order to defame and disrespect the image of the Court,” the petitioner contended.