The Delhi High Court on Friday said that the media coverage following the arrest of 22-year old climate activist Disha Ravi showed that there was “sensationalised reporting”, adding that the right to privacy, sovereignty and integrity of the country and freedom of speech need to be balanced, Live Law reported.

It also asked the Delhi Police to follow the guidelines prescribed by the home ministry while holding press conferences. “While press briefings are held, generally, the media cannot disseminate the information in such a sensationalised manner,” the court said.

A bench headed by Justice Pratibha M Singh was hearing a plea filed by Ravi on Thursday, seeking action against three television news channels – Times Now, India Today and News18 – which, she submitted, published “visceral content” and alleged that she was being subjected to a prejudiced “media trial”. Ravi had contended that the three channels violated the Cable Televisions Networks (Regulation) Act and sought a restraint order against them from the court. Ravi also sought directions from the court to restrain the police from leaking any investigation material in connection with the case. The court had issued notices to the three channels and sought their response.

On Friday, while the court refused to take any action against the news channels, it asked editors of the media organisations “to ensure that proper editorial control is exercised while disseminating information”, so that it does not hamper the investigation. The court made the observations after suggesting that while it would take longer for all respondents in the case to file their reply, it had seen a video broadcast by News18 and tweets by the Delhi Police, which Ravi had mentioned in her plea.

The court also asked Ravi to give an undertaking that there was no “indulgence” in her plea to malign the police and other authorities. To this, Ravi’s counsel Akhil Sibal pointed out that there was nothing on record in this regard. But the court held that the “apprehension” was raised by the counsel representing Delhi Police, and so the undertaking was necessary.

Ravi was arrested on February 13 from her Bengaluru residence by the crime branch of the Delhi Police for allegedly sharing and editing a document intended to help the protests against the new farm laws. The next day, a Delhi court sent Ravi to police custody for five days. The “toolkit” – a common term used by social activists for campaign material – was tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in support of India’s protesting farmers on February 4.