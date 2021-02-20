The big news: Disha Ravi says highlighting farmers’ crisis is not sedition, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka made negative Covid-19 report mandatory for those coming from Maharashtra, and India, China held tenth round of talks today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Where is evidence to show link between Disha Ravi and R-Day violence, asks court: The activist had argued that the ‘toolkit’ was merely a resource document and not seditious, while the police had claimed she was part of a ‘sinister plan’.
- Karnataka makes negative Covid-19 report mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra: India recorded 13,993 new cases and 101 deaths and lockdown was imposed in parts of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, a study showed that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine was more effective with a 3-month gap before the second dose.
- India, China hold tenth round of talks after completing disengagement at Pangong Tso: As agreed upon, the meeting took place within 48 hours of the two sides completing disengagement at the lake.
- Ensure urgent resolution of farm law protests, Amarinder Singh tells Centre at NITI Aayog meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that government policies would be aimed towards raising productivity and cutting down on imports in the farm sector.
- Nirmala Sitharaman calls rising fuel prices ‘vexatious’ matter, says no answer except reducing rates: The finance minister also urged India Inc to unleash “animal spirits” and bring in fresh investment to make India one of the fastest-growing economies of the world
- Modi government is weak, it will back down, Priyanka Gandhi tells farmers on farm laws: Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge, the new leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said opposing the government’s policies just for the sake of doing so was not his style of functioning.
- Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady in straight sets to win fourth Grand Slam: Osaka edged a tight first set but controlled the second to win 6-4, 6-3 in 77 minutes in front of thousands of fans at Rod Laver Arena.
- Mars rover Perseverance sends ‘selfie’ from the planet: The rover also sent the first colour images from the planet on Friday.
- BJP not communal; Hindus, Christians being tricked with ‘love jihad’, claims ‘metro man’ Sreedharan: The ‘metro man”, who is set to join the BJP on Sunday, also backed the party’s stand on matters including consumption of beef.
- West Bengal BJP youth leader, her associates arrested in Kolkata for carrying cocaine: Police are investigating if Pamela Goswami, the arrested BJP leader, was part of a drug racket.