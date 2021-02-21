India reported 14,264 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours on Sunday, as the total number of cases went up to 1,09,91,651, according to health ministry data. This was the highest number of daily infections recorded in 23 days.

The toll rose to 1,56,302, with 90 new deaths, while the number of active cases in the country stood at 1,45,634. As many as 1,06,89,715 people have recovered so far, pushing the recovery rate to 97.25%.

A total of 1,10,85,173 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered so far to health workers and frontline workers, according to the government data. Of these, 4,32,931 were given out on Saturday.

As Maharashtra experiences a resurgence of infections, over 1,300 buildings in Mumbai were sealed as of Friday to contain the spread of Covid-19, The Hindu reported, quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 897 new cases, taking the city’s total to 3,18,207. Three deaths pushed the toll to 11,440.

As per the data, ward T (Mulund) has the highest number of sealed societies at 233. The total number or positive cases here stood at 514. This was followed by ward N (Ghatkopar) and then ward P-south (Goregaon), where 125 societies had been sealed.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences chief Randeep Guleria told NDTV that the new strains of the coronavirus found in Maharashtra could be highly transmissible and dangerous. The new variants, he said, can even cause re-infections in people who have developed antibodies to the virus.

Besides Maharashtra, four more states – Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab – have been witnessing a surge in numbers, the health ministry said in a statement. “The importance of adherence of Covid appropriate behavior is strongly reiterated for breaking the chain of transmission of the virus and containment of spread of the disease,” it added.

Globally, the total number of cases stood at 11,10,55,945, while as many as 24,60,216 people have died because of the infection, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine. As many as 6,25,98,480 have recovered.