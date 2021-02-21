The toll in the Uttarakhand glacier disaster rose to 67 on Saturday as rescuers recovered two more bodies from the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site, PTI reported. As many as 137 people are still missing.

The glacier break in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on February 7 triggered an avalanche and massive flooding. The torrent washed away two power plants and five bridges.

On Saturday, three bodies had been found near the Tapovan project barrage. The rescuers, who have been working for 15 days now, also recovered 28 body parts from several places, The Hindu reported.

The police have been able to identify 37 bodies so far. They sent the DNA samples of the family members of missing people to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Dehradun for matching, according to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force launched a joint operation to measure the depth of the glacial lake formed upstream from Tapovan after the flash flood, PTI reported. The lake was formed above the Raini village in the Rishi Ganga catchment area, according to Hindustan Times.

Look at that water. @IndianNavy divers winched down into a glacial lake 5km upstream from Tapovan, Uttarakhand (14,000 ft above sea level) yesterday to measure depth & critical data to determine pressure on the mud wall of the dam. pic.twitter.com/jU6YpdFchN — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) February 21, 2021

Naval divers winched down from a helicopter to record the lake’s depth using a hand-held echo sounder (a depth-measuring device). This was done to help scientists ascertain the pressure on the mud of the dam wall.

The Navy said that IAF pilots maintained accurate positioning in the difficult terrain throughout the process.

Meanwhile, the rescuers struggled to clear the muck at the Tapovan tunnel. Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria directed the National Thermal Power Corporation to deploy more excavators and divert the course of Dhauli Ganga river to stop the flow of water into the tunnel.