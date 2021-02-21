The Delhi Police have filed a first information report against human rights activist Harsh Mander’s non-governmental organisation and the two children’s homes run by it for alleged financial irregularities.

The case registered by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing names the Centre for Equity Studies as well as Ummeed Aman Ghar and Khushi Rainbow Home, which are situated in Delhi. Mander was not named in the FIR, according to The Indian Express.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by National Commission For Protection of Child Rights. The statutory body alleged in a report that the children’s homes did not “readily” provide financial information and documents about the sources and utilisation of their funds. “The accountant was also not available at the time of inspection of the said Homes and it was noted that the said CCI [Child Care Institution] could not give a clear response to various funds/grants received by it,” the report said, according to a copy viewed by Scroll.in.

The report claimed: “However, as provided above in the observations made by the Commission, it is to be seen that there are many discrepancies and concealment of facts made by the Centre for Equity Studies regarding the funds received by them and it is unclear to the Commission as to the utilization of those funds especially regarding the Government grants received by the Homes.”

Delhi Police Joint Commissioner of Police OP Mishra told Scroll.in that the FIR was filed two days ago. “Cheating, forgery, misappropriation, there are many sections,” he said. “It is essentially related to financial irregularities in the homes run by them [Mander’s NGO].”

Mishra did not clarify whether the FIR named anyone as the accused. “I think these NGOs are related to Mr Mander only,” he said. “The NCPCR had carried out its own inspection. We have just registered a case and it is at the initial stage. It is also related to homes so there is a lot of sensitivity.”

Earlier this month, the Delhi Police had filed another FIR against the homes for alleged cruelty and abuse. Mander’s NGO denied the accusations.