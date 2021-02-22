India on Monday registered 14,199 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,10,05,850. The new cases were 0.45% lower than Sunday’s count. Eighty-three more deaths pushed the country’s toll to 1,56,385.

India’s active cases stood at 1,50,055, while the number of recoveries reached 1,06,994,10. More than 1.11 crore health and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.

From March 1, the Centre is also planning to begin inoculating people above the age of 50, Hindustan Times reported. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan directed the states and Union Territories to start preparations for vaccination.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog member VK Paul said that the private sector will soon have a bigger role in the vaccination drive.

“Presently also, the private sector has been prominently involved in vaccinating healthcare and frontline workers,” he told the news channel. “Out of 10,000 vaccination sessions on any given day, 2,000 are being conducted by private sector. And as we move to a much speedier programme, the private sector engagement will become deeper and wider. In a matter of a few days, just wait a little.”

Curbs enforced in Maharashtra amid Covid-19 surge

All political, religious and social gatherings will be banned in Maharashtra from Monday amid a worrying resurgence in the number of coronavirus cases. The state reported nearly 7,000 new cases on Sunday.

Amravati district will go under a week-long lockdown starting Monday. In Pune, schools and colleges in the city will remain closed till February 28. Prior permission will be required for marriage functions. Restrictions have also been imposed on night-time movement in the city.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned people that the state government will have to enforce a lockdown in case the situation deteriorates. He urged them to take adequate precautions “The pandemic is raising its head in the state, but whether it is another wave will be known in eight to 15 days,” he added.

Global cases

The coronavirus has infected 11,13,51,190 people across the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 24 lakh people have died of the infection. The number of recoveries has gone up to 6,28,24,122.

Australia began its inoculation programme on Sunday, AFP reported. Prime Minister Scott Morrison received a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Sydney.