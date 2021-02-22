Mohan Delkar, an Independent MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead at a hotel in Mumbai’s Marine Drive area on Monday, NDTV reported.

He was 58 and he is survived by his wife and two children, according to The Outlook.

Delkar’s body was found in the Sea Green Hotel, India Today reported. The police was investigating whether the politician had died by suicide.

Mohan Delkar was Congress president of Dadra and Nagar Haveli when he quit the party in 2019 to contest the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate. He had represented Dadra and Nagar Haveli in Parliament since 2004.

Further details are awaited.