Schools in Haryana will reopen for students of Classes 3 to 5 from February 24, after being closed for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, NDTV reported on Monday, citing a government order.

The Chandigarh education department on Monday said that the schools can function from 10 am to 1.30 pm, according to ANI. However students will also be given the option to attend classes online.

In December 2020, the state had allowed schools to reopen for Classes 10 and 12, while those for Classes 6 to 8 commenced on February 1.

Meanwhile, India on Monday registered 14,199 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,10,05,850. The new cases were 0.45% lower than Sunday’s count. As many as 83 more deaths pushed the country’s toll to 1,56,385.