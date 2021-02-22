The big news: Disha Ravi sent to 1-day police custody in farm document case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Varavara Rao got bail on medical grounds for six months, and the Congress government lost the floor test in Puducherry.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Disha Ravi sent to one-day police custody by Delhi court in farm protest document case: Ravi was presented in court after her three-day judicial custody ended on Monday.
- Bhima Koregaon case accused Telugu poet Varavara Rao gets bail on medical grounds for six months: Just as the Bombay HC pronounced the verdict, the additional solicitor general sought a stay on the order for three weeks. However, the HC rejected it.
- Congress government in Puducherry falls, CM points finger at BJP and Centre after resigning: The BJP said it will not stake claim to form government.
- ‘Cow science’ exam postponed after widespread criticism: The online test was supposed to be held on February 25.
- In West Bengal’s Hooghly, PM Narendra Modi hits out at Mamata Banerjee over ‘cut money’: The prime minister accused the Trinamool Congress government of doing politics of ‘vote bank’ and ‘appeasement’ in the state.
- China detains journalist, two others for allegedly ‘insulting’ its soldiers who died in Galwan clash: Qiu Ziming, an investigative journalist, was detained for suggesting the fatalities on Chinese side were likely to be higher than the official count.
- Medical body criticises Centre for promoting ‘unscientific product’ like Patanjali’s Coronil: This came after the World Health Organization clarified that it had not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine.
- Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel, police find suicide note: Investigating the matter was under way, and the body has been sent for postmortem.
- TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife responds to CBI notice, asks team to visit residence on Tuesday: The central agency had on Sunday issued a notice to Rujira Banerjee in connection with an alleged coal smuggling case.
- Odisha gangrape accused arrested after 22 years from Maharashtra: The person had adopted a fake identity, and was working in Lonavala.