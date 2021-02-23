At least six people were killed in a suspected gelatin explosion at a quarry in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district on Tuesday morning, reported The News Minute.

Health Minister and District in-charge K Sudhakar, who visited the site in Hirenagavalli, said that the quarry was storing gelatin sticks illegally and in an irregular manner, leading to the explosion. Two persons have been arrested in the case. “These are illegally held explosives,” he said. “This will be dealt with law, strict action will be taken.”

The explosion came a month after eight workers were killed in a similar incident in Shivamogga district. The victims were transporting explosives used in mining when the explosion had occurred. The vehicle was badly mangled and bodies of the workers were dismembered beyond recognition.

A case in connection with Tuesday’s incident has been registered at Gudibande police station, reported The Hindu. A forensic team visited the spot. One person was injured in the blast, according to ANI.

On February 7, the police had stopped quarrying operations in Hirenagavalli after local residents complained against the use of gelatin sticks, reported Mint. However, the workers continued using them, after which another raid was conducted a few days ago and the contractor was warned not to use gelatin anymore.

Following Tuesday’s incident, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said strict action would be taken against the culprits. “The death of six people near Hirenagavalli village, Chikkaballapur, due to a gelatin blast is shocking,” he tweeted. “District incharge minister and senior officials instructed to conduct a thorough probe and take stern action against the culprits.” In another tweet, the chief minister said a high-level inquiry was underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the relatives of the deceased, his office said. “Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka,” he said. “Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly.”

Minister for Mining and Geology Murugesh Nirani said that action would be taken against those responsible for the incident. “We will take measures to ensure that only licence holders can carry out blasts and illegal activities are checked,” he said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar alleged that the incident occurred because of the indifference and irresponsibility of the state government. “The government is busy sorting its own internal troubles and has no time to ensure that crucial law enforcement issues are addressed,” he said.