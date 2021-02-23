The Congress on Monday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was inventing ways to mislead farmers about the new agricultural laws after realising that the protestors will not be swayed by the party’s assurances anymore.

The allegation was made by Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who shared a short clip on Twitter, in which a BJP worker can be heard asking for ideas about ways in which the party could fool farmers. “Farmers are in no mood to hear us...they will have to be misled. So please share some tips with us,” the leader says.

The appeal was reportedly made during a party meeting in Gurugram, according to NDTV. The event was attended by senior BJP leaders, including Haryana unit President OP Dhankar, Sports Minister Sandeep Singh and Hisar MP Brijendra Singh.

“BJP workers are meeting party leaders and ministers, and asking them for ‘tips to fool farmers’,” Surjewala alleged. “They are clearly saying that the farmers cannot be swayed by our arguments and must be fooled. This is the real face of the BJP that it doesn’t show to the farmers.”

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi’s border points for over two months, seeking the withdrawal of agricultural laws passed in September.

The farmers believe that the new laws undermine their livelihood and open the path for the corporate sector to dominate agricultural. The government, on the other hand, maintains that the new laws will give farmers more options in selling their produce, lead to better pricing, and free them from unfair monopolies. The laws are meant to overhaul antiquated procurement procedures and open up the market, the government has claimed.

Multiple rounds of talks between the farmer leaders and government officials were held, but none of them managed to end the deadlock. The farmers are adamant that they will not accept anything less than a repeal of the laws. They also want a law that guarantees the Minimum Support Price.