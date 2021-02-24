The big news: Senior citizens to get Covid-19 vaccine shots from March 1, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Motera’s Sardar Patel stadium was renamed after PM Narendra Modi, and the Centre lifted curbs on private banks on government transactions.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Citizens above 60, those above 45 with comorbidities to be vaccinated for coronavirus from March 1: The vaccines will be given at 10,000 government centres and 20,000 private inoculation facilities.
- Motera’s Sardar Patel stadium renamed after Narendra Modi: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world’s largest cricket stadium ahead of the third Test between India and England.
- Centre lifts restriction on private banks from getting business on government transactions: Only a few private sector lenders will be allowed to conduct government-related banking transactions like payment of taxes, pension payments and small savings.
- UPSC aspirants who had last attempt in 2020 will not get another chance to take exam, says SC: The petitioners had sought an extra chance citing difficulties created by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.
- Poultry farms, shops in Maharashtra’s Palghar to be shut for 21 days after bird flu cases confirmed: Palghar Deputy Collector Kiran Mahajan said the decision was taken after 45 chickens died at a poultry farm. Meanwhile, in Jalna district, educational institutions and weekly markets will be shut till March 31 due to rising Covid-19 cases.
- UP Assembly approves bill prohibiting religious conversion: The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2021, was passed after a voice vote in the state Assembly.
- Mamata Banerjee alleges Centre is targeting women in her family, calls BJP leaders ‘rioters’: Meanwhile, in a letter, Banerjee said her administration wanted to provide vaccination free of cost to everyone.
- ‘RBI has major concerns about cryptocurrency,’ says Shaktikanta Das: The RBI governor said that the concerns have been flagged to the government, which is expected to take a call on the matter.
- Manipur journalist denied entry to state Assembly to cover proceedings: The Foundation for Media Professionals has demanded that the authorities revoke the breach of privilege notice against Grace Jajo.
- Parachute of NASA’s Mars rover had a secret message, courtesy a crossword enthusiast engineer: The parachute had ‘dare mighty things’ inscribed on it, which is a phrase borrowed from former US President Theodore Roosevelt.