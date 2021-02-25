The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Thursday issued a set of sweeping guidelines for social media companies, over-the-platform, or OTT services, and digital media, announcing that all these platforms will be regulated by the government.

A draft of the rules was released by Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. The Union ministers said the aim of these policies was to tackle the “rampant abuse of social media platforms” and spreading of fake news.

Under the new rules, social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook will now have to give details about the origin of a tweet or a message on being asked by either a court or a government authority. “Who began the mischief, the social media platforms will be required to disclose the first originator of the message or tweet,” Prasad said. “Give originator of a mischievous tweet or message.”

This should only be in relation to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, public order, relations with foreign states, or rape, sexually explicit content, the Union minister added.

The regulation also requires social media companies to appoint a chief compliance officer, another executive for coordinating on law enforcement and a “grievance redressal officer”.

“Social media platforms have to set up a grievance redressal mechanism,” Prasad said. “This involves shooting of complaint in 24 hours, redressal within 15 days. They also have to submit a monthly compliance report to the government.”

Additionally, social media companies are also obligated to assist in investigations or other cyber security-related incidents within 72 hours of a request, the minister added. Further, if a post depicts an individual in any sexual act or conduct, then companies must disable or remove such content within a day of receiving a complaint, Prasad said.

The companies must also have provision for voluntary verification of users. “If you seek to disable access to the content of any social media user, you are required to give him reasons and also hear him,” the Union minister said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that the new mechanism will “empower the ordinary social media users”. “The government welcomes criticism and right to dissent, and social media has been used to ask questions too,” he said. “But it is very important that the users of social media may be given a forum for the resolution of their grievances against the misuse and abuse of social media.”

OTT platforms

The government has called for a grievance redressal system for OTT platforms and digital portals as well. “Every freedom has to be a responsible freedom,” Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, while making the announcements.

Under the rules, the OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon will have to set up a mechanism for addressing any grievances. While films have a censor board, OTT platforms will require to self-classify their movies and content based on age, Javadekar said.

The draft would force streaming services to submit to the authority of an appeals body headed by a retired High Court or Supreme Court justice, according to NDTV. If this body believes that the content violates the law, it would be empowered to send the content to a government-controlled committee for blocking orders to be issued.