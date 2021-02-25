A look at the headlines right now:

In new rules for social media, Centre asks platforms to name ‘originator of mischievous’ posts: This new set of rules to regulate social media, streaming and digital news content will virtually bring them under the ambit of government supervision. Nirav Modi can be extradited to India to stand trial, rules UK court: Modi is accused of duping the Punjab National Bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore. India and Pakistan agree to stop ceasefire violations along Line of Control: The decision was reached during discussions between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. Centre opposes same-sex marriage, says it ‘can’t be compared to Indian family unit’: In its response to a batch of petitions, the government told the Delhi High Court that same-sex marriage was not a fundamental right in the country. Centre and states need to act in coordination to reduce tax on fuel, says RBI governor: He made the remark during his address to the Bombay Chamber of Commerce. Gujarat to bring in ‘strict laws to stop conversion of Hindu girls’, says CM Vijay Rupani: The chief minister indicated that the law will be introduced in the state’s Assembly session starting on March 1. Tamil Nadu declares ‘all pass’ for students in classes 9, 10, 11 without exams: The Federation of Private School Associations criticised the move, and asked the state to stop politicising education to garner votes for Assembly elections. Delhi HC asks Centre not to take its order on translating EIA draft in 22 languages ‘combatively’: The court said that people living in remote areas of the country might not understand the contents of the draft EIA. Indian newspapers ask Google to pay them for using their content: Meanwhile, the Australian Parliament passed a new law making it compulsory for the search giant and Facebook to pay companies in the country for content. India hits back at Pakistan at UN, says it should focus on ending state-sponsored terrorism: Islamabad had criticised India for human rights violation in Jammu and Kashmir.