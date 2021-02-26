India on Friday registered 16,577 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,10,63,491. The new cases were marginally lower than Thursday’s count of 16,738. The country’s toll rose to 1,56,825 as 120 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stood at 1,55,986 while the number of recoveries reached 1,07,50,680. So far, more than 1.34 crore health and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The second phase of the vaccination drive, which will cover people above the age of 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities, will also begin from March 1. Eligible beneficiaries will be able to register themselves on the CO-WIN application on the same day, ANI reported.

RS Sharma, the chairperson of the Empowered Group on Covid-19 Vaccine Administration, told the news agency that the beneficiaries can also get registered at the vaccination site.

People with comorbidities will require a doctor’s certificate to get vaccinated. NK Arora, head of the Operations Research Group of the Covid-19 Task Force, told The Hindu that comorbidities will include diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, kidney and lung diseases, hypertension and cancers. “A full list will be provided soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government urged the Centre to provide it more coronavirus vaccines amid a surge in infections in the state, ANI reported. The state registered 3,677 new cases and 14 deaths on Thursday.

Maharashtra is another state witnessing a huge increase in daily coronavirus cases. The authorities have imposed strict restrictions in several places to contain the infection. In Mumbai, the iconic Oval Maidan will be closed from Friday, PTI reported.

