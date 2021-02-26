Equity benchmark index Sensex fell over 1,000 points in the opening session on Friday, tracking losses from banking and financial stocks amid negative global cues.

At 10.53 am, the 30-share BSE index was trading 2.17% lower at 49,930.68. It had lost 1,108.63 points. The Sensex opened below the 50,000 mark on Friday morning and improved marginally over the next hour but soon plunged again.

The broader 50-share NSE Nifty was at 14,789.30, down by 308.05 points, or 2.04%.

In both the Sensex and Nifty, banking and financial stocks such as IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, and HDFC Bank were the top losers. Stocks of Maruti, Dr Reddy, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Bharti Airtel and NTPC performed well on both indices.

The drop came amid a steep fall in US equities as well as Asian markets, according to NDTV. China’s Shanghai SE Composite Index was trading lower by 1.84%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 2.44%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries fell by 1.88%, while Taiwan’s TSEC 50 Index was down by 2.39%.

Wall Street’s main indexes tumbled on Thursday, with the Nasdaq index posting its largest daily percentage fall in four months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.75% lower, while Nasdaq Composite fell 3.52%.

Meanwhile, the National Statistical Office will release Gross Domestic Product growth estimates for the third quarter of October-December 2020’-21 after the market hours on Friday.