The big news: Price of Covid vaccines at private hospitals capped at Rs 250, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Congress ‘dissenters’ said the party didn’t use Ghulam Nabi Azad’s experience, and in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, PMK will contest in 23 seats.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre caps price of each coronavirus vaccine shot at private hospitals at Rs 250: People will get to choose their vaccination centres as the campaign expands to cover senior citizens and those over 45 years of age with comorbidities.
- ‘Congress getting weak, needs to be strengthened,’ says Kapil Sibal: He made the statement at a Jammu event attended by leaders who had questioned the party’s high command earlier.
- In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK allots 23 seats to Pattali Makkal Katchi, negotiations on with BJP: Meanwhile, R Sarath Kumar met Kamal Haasan to discuss a possible poll alliance.
- Attorney general refuses to give consent to initiate contempt proceedings against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi: A request was made by activist Saket Gokhale for Gogoi’s remarks about the judiciary in an interview.
- Lockdown extended in Maharashtra’s Amravati till March 8: Meanwhile, the Gujarat administration extended the night curfew in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara by 15 days.
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan says onus of progress after ceasefire agreement rests with India: Khan said his country always stood for peace, and was ready to move ahead to resolve all outstanding matters with New Delhi through dialogue.
- Centre asks eight states reporting surge in coronavirus cases to deal firmly with violations: Six states – Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat – account for 85.75% of the 16,488 new cases.
- Saudi crown prince approved the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, finds US report: Riyadh rejected the findings, saying the report was ‘negative, false and unacceptable’.
- Bangladeshi writer Mushtaq Ahmed dies in jail nine months after his arrest for ‘anti-government’ social media posts: Rights organisations have demanded an inquiry into Ahmed’s death and called for repealing the Digital Security Act, under which he was arrested.
- Prashant Kishor reiterates prediction on BJP’s seats in WB, calls polls ‘key battle for democracy’: The political strategist, who is helping the TMC in the elections, said the saffron party will struggle to cross double digits.