A look at the headlines right now:

Centre caps price of each coronavirus vaccine shot at private hospitals at Rs 250: People will get to choose their vaccination centres as the campaign expands to cover senior citizens and those over 45 years of age with comorbidities. ‘Congress getting weak, needs to be strengthened,’ says Kapil Sibal: He made the statement at a Jammu event attended by leaders who had questioned the party’s high command earlier. In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK allots 23 seats to Pattali Makkal Katchi, negotiations on with BJP: Meanwhile, R Sarath Kumar met Kamal Haasan to discuss a possible poll alliance. Attorney general refuses to give consent to initiate contempt proceedings against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi: A request was made by activist Saket Gokhale for Gogoi’s remarks about the judiciary in an interview. Lockdown extended in Maharashtra’s Amravati till March 8: Meanwhile, the Gujarat administration extended the night curfew in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara by 15 days. Pakistan PM Imran Khan says onus of progress after ceasefire agreement rests with India: Khan said his country always stood for peace, and was ready to move ahead to resolve all outstanding matters with New Delhi through dialogue. Centre asks eight states reporting surge in coronavirus cases to deal firmly with violations: Six states – Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat – account for 85.75% of the 16,488 new cases. Saudi crown prince approved the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, finds US report: Riyadh rejected the findings, saying the report was ‘negative, false and unacceptable’. Bangladeshi writer Mushtaq Ahmed dies in jail nine months after his arrest for ‘anti-government’ social media posts: Rights organisations have demanded an inquiry into Ahmed’s death and called for repealing the Digital Security Act, under which he was arrested. Prashant Kishor reiterates prediction on BJP’s seats in WB, calls polls ‘key battle for democracy’: The political strategist, who is helping the TMC in the elections, said the saffron party will struggle to cross double digits.