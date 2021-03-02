The counting of votes for the local body elections in 27 districts of Gujarat got underway on Tuesday. Elections were held in 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 talukya panchayats on Sunday.

As per the State Election Commission, there are a total of 8,474 seats across 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats. Of these, 237 seats elected their representatives unopposed, and no form was filled for two seats in taluka panchayat. Thus, elections were held on a total 8,235 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party had fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778 and the AAP 2,090.

The BJP retained power in Botad municipality, where it won 24 of the 28 seats that went to polls, The Indian Express reported.

Former Rajkot District Panchayat President Nilesh Virani, a BJP candidate, lost the Sardhar constituency to Congress’s Bharat Lakkad.

The BJP and Congress are locked in a tight contest in Morbi district Panchayat. The BJP has so far won seven out of 24 seats, while the Congress has secured five, according to The Indian Express.

The BJP is also leading on 25 out of the 36 seats in Rajkot, News18 reported.

Till noon, the ruling The BJP Janata was leading in 73 talukya panchayats while the Congress was ahead in 11 and others in 3, according to Hindustan Times. Out of 31 district panchayats, the saffron party was ahead in 28. In 81 municipalities, the BJP was leading in 60 while the Congress in 6 and others in one.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party got into celebratory mood early after 24 of its candidates were declared winners from various areas.

Good news coming in from Gujarat!



24 AAP candidates have been officially declared winners from various rural areas.



AAP leading in many more seats.



The revolution which started in urban Gujarat, continues in the rural polls.#GujaratLocalBodyElection — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 2, 2021

આમ આદમી પાર્ટીની ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારમાં શુભ શરૂઆત..



અમરેલી જિલ્લાની ભાડેર તાલુકા પંચાયત અને જામનગર જિલ્લાની બેરજા તાલુકા પંચાયત ઉપર આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવારોની જીત થઈ છે.



શહેરોથી લઈને ગામડા સુધી ઝાડું, ઝાડું અને ઝાડું. — AAP Gujarat (@AAPGujarat) March 2, 2021

Earlier this month, the ruling BJP swept the six municipal corporation elections in Gujarat by winning 483 out of 576 seats. The AAP also made a mark in Surat after it bagged 27 seats and replaced the Congress as the main opposition party.