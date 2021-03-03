Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 9,855 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall case count in the state to 21,79,185, reported PTI. This is the highest single-day jump since October 17. The state’s toll reached 52,280 after 42 new deaths were recorded in 24 hours.

At least 6,559 patients were discharged from hospitals since Tuesday evening. Maharashtra, with an overall recovery rate of 93.77%, has had 20,43,349 recoveries so far. The state’s fatality rate stood at 2.4%.

With the new coronavirus cases nearly touching the 10,000-mark, Maharashtra’s active cases was 82,343. Of these, Mumbai recorded 1,121 new infections, taking the city’s tally to 3,28,742. The city’s toll rose to 11,487 after six new fatalities were reported.

At least 857 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Pune municipality limits, pushing the count to 2,11,256. One new death took the toll in the city to 4,579. Among other cities in Maharashtra, Nagpur recorded 924 new cases, Aurangabad had 593 new infections. As many as 449 were reported from Aurangabad and 483 from Amravati civic body areas.

According to Maharashtra health ministry, a total of 3,60,500 Covid-19 patients are in home quarantine, and 3,701 are undergoing institutional quarantine in the state.

Authorities in Maharashtra have extended the lockdown in Amravati district for another week till March 8 amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Pune city on February 28 extended its night curfew till March 14 amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 1 said that he did not want to impose another statewide lockdown, but indicated that he not might not be left with an option in the future.