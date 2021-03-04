The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced “metro man” Elattuvalapil Sreedharan its chief minister candidate for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, The Indian Express reported.

The party’s Kerala unit President K Surendran announced the decision. “The party will soon release a list of other candidates as well,” he said, according to The Indian Express.

Sreedharan, 88, had joined the BJP last month and had shown interest in contesting the elections.

The state will go to polls in a single phase on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. Currently, the BJP has only one MLA in the 140-member Kerala Assembly. The BJP will be up against the ruling Left Democratic Front – a coalition of Left parties – and the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan (in file photo) will be BJP's Chief Minister candidate in the upcoming #KeralaAssemblyElections2021: State BJP chief K Surendran pic.twitter.com/EgQVQ5RSQi — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

Days after joining the BJP, Sreedharan had said that the party was “being painted like a communal party”, when asked about his view on people’s perception of the saffron party.

“...It is a party consisting of nation lovers and who accept that all parties, all communities are alike as far as they are concerned,” he had said.

On being asked to comment on the BJP’s take on matters like “love jihad” and consumption of beef – a common practice among Hindus in Kerala, where Sreedharan will begin his political stint – the former Delhi Metro chief said that he will oppose “that sort of a thing”.

“Personally, I am a very, very strict vegetarian,” Sreedharan said. “I don’t even eat eggs so, certainly I don’t like anybody eating meat. That is certain and Love Jihad, yes, I see what is happened in Kerala. How Hindus are being tricked in a marriage and how they suffer...not only Hindus, Muslim, the Christian girls are being tricked in a marriage.”

“Love jihad” is a conspiracy theory espoused by right-wing Hindutva activists, alleging that Hindu women are forcibly converted by Muslims through marriage.

An engineer by profession, Sreedharan retired as the chief of Delhi Metro and was involved with similar projects in multiple other cities across the country. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.