Overseas Citizenship of India cardholders will need special permission if they wish to take up any journalistic activities in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday. In the new rules for overseas Indians seeking visas, the home ministry has clubbed journalistic activities with those related to missionary and the Tablighi sect.

The OCI cardholder will need permission from the Foreign Regional Registration Office to take up any research work, internship with foreign missions or if they need to visit areas designated as restricted or protected. They will also need to inform the Foreign Regional Registration Office if there is a change in their address.

The Tablighi Jamaat had faced immense criticism for allegedly disobeying government guidelines issued in the wake of the coronavirus crisis in March 2020. The congregation held by the Islamic missionary sect was blamed for thousands of coronavirus infections around the country in the initial weeks of the countrywide lockdown. The event had renewed stigma against Muslims, triggering a wave of business boycotts and hate speech towards them.

However, several courts have dismissed charges against the members and expressed concerns about media coverage on the matter. In December, a Delhi court had acquitted 36 foreigners who had attended the three-day congregation. In August, the Bombay High Court, too, had quashed three first information reports against 35 petitioners – 29 of them foreign nationals – who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and travelled from there to different parts of India.