West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that she will contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Nandigram, and would vacate her own seat of Bhowanipore in Kolkata, NDTV reported.

Nandigram is the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, one of the top leaders of the Trinamool Congress who switched sides to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, ahead of the eight-phased election.

Trinamool Congress leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay will contest in Banerjee’s place from Bhowanipore in Kolkata. The chief minister has contested from the Bhowanipore seat for the last decade.

“I am going to Nandigram on March 9,” Banerjee told reporters, according to ANI. “On March 10, I will file the nomination at Haldia.”

The chief minister also thanked Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the Shiv Sena for extending support to her.

The announcements were made as the party released its first list of 291 candidates. The Trinamool Congress has fielded 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates, 79 Scheduled Caste candidates and 17 Scheduled Tribe candidates this time, according to NDTV.

The elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The results will be declared on May 2. The state will see a three-cornered fight between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP and an alliance between Left parties, Congress and the Indian Secular Front.

The chief minister’s decision to contest from Nandigram is significant as the constituency symbolises the Trinamool Congress’ struggle in 2007-’08 against the forcible land acquisition by the then Left Front regime for the creation of a special economic zone. The Nandigram movement, a campaign for farmers’ land, had catapulted Banerjee to power in the 2011 state elections. It marked the end of the decades-long Left rule in the state.

On January 18, Adhikari had exuded confidence that he would defeat Banerjee in Nandigram if he is fielded from there by his party. “I will defeat her by a margin of at least 50,000 votes or I will quit politics,” the BJP leader had claimed.