Maharashtra on Friday reported 10,216 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 21,98,399, the state’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope said in a tweet.

The state has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases and went past the mark of 10,000 cases in single day for the first time in five months on Friday, since reporting 10,259 cases on October 17, according to PTI. On Thursday, Maharashtra had recorded a jump of 8,998 cases.

The toll on Friday rose to 52,393, with 53 more fatalities, PTI reported.

As far as major cities in the state are concerned, Mumbai reported 1,173 new cases and three deaths, according to data from civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. As many as 849 people tested positive in Pune, while 1,225 infections were reported in Nagpur, according to PTI.

The government has, however, decided to go ahead with the Class 10 and 12 examinations for the state board, The Hindu reported. “While the health of students is our primary concern, we also want to make sure that their academic year does not go waste,” Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 312 new cases. This is the highest number of daily infections in nearly one-and-a-half months. The total cases in the city went up to 6,40,494, while the active cases stood at 1,779. With three deaths, the toll jumped to 10,918.

On Friday morning, the Centre said that six states – Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu – accounted for 84% of the new cases on Thursday. Overall, the country reported 16,838 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s tally to 1,11,73,761.