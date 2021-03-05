India on Friday reported 16,838 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s tally to 1,11,73,761, data from the health ministry showed. The toll jumped by 113 to 1,57,548.

The number of active cases stood at 1,76,319, constituting 1.58% of the total infections. The recoveries reached 1,08,39,894.

As many as 1,80,05,503 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far. Of these, 13,88,170 received the shots on Thursday, which was the highest so far.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urged people to take the indigenous Covaxin, produced by Bharat Biotech, without any hesitation now that its results from the third phase of clinical trials were available, PTI reported. Kerala has been witnessing a surge of cases lately.

“There was some reluctance among the public to take the vaccine as part of the delay in getting the results of its third phase trials,” the chief minister said at a press meet. “The Indian Council of Medical Research has now released the interim results of the third phase clinical trials. According to it, the vaccine has shown an interim efficacy of 81% in preventing Covid-19.”

Vijayan added that it had also been reported that the vaccine can prevent the viral infection with very severe symptoms. “As per ICMR, Covaxin also has the ability to neutralize the UK variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 [coronavirus],” he said. “Therefore, based on these evidence, people should be ready to accept Covaxin along with Covishield vaccine.” Covishield is the local name of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India.

Meanwhile, the Press Association urged the Centre to include accredited journalists in priority groups for vaccination, given that the media played a vital role in fighting the pandemic, PTI reported.

“Like health professionals, security persons and many others, a number of journalists have also lost their lives on the line of duty,” the press body said. “Like all other essential services, media houses also remained open during the whole calamity.”

