A look at the headlines right now:

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari to contest against Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal’s Nandigram: The saffron party released its first list of 57 candidates for the elections. Meanwhile, former Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi joined BJP, saying he was waiting for this ‘golden moment’. Return to ‘test, track, treat’ strategy, Centre tells states reporting surge in coronavirus cases: The government also directed the states to speed up vaccination of priority groups in districts reporting higher infections. Earlier in the day, India recorded over 18,000 new cases after 36 days. Farmers block highway to mark 100 days of protest, call it ‘black day’: Farmers believe that after these 100 days, their movement will put a ‘moral pressure’ on the government to agree to their demands.

Taapsee Pannu denies allegations of tax evasion days after IT raids, says ‘not so sasti anymore’: Anurag Kashyap, who is also facing investigation in the case, announced he has resumed the shooting with Pannu for his next film, ‘Dobaara’. Delhi to have its own school education board, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal: He said that 20 to 25 schools will be brought under the Delhi Board of School Education in the academic year 2021-’22. AIADMK gives its ally BJP 20 seats in Tamil Nadu elections: The Lok Sabha bye-election ticket for the Kanyakumari constituency was also given to the saffron party. New IT rules have ‘potential to seriously undermine’ media freedom in India, says Editors Guild: The association urged the government to suspend the rules and hold a meaningful consultation with the stakeholders.

NCB chargesheet in Sushant Singh case a ‘damp squip’, says Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer: Satish Maneshinde claimed there was hardly any material against those who were ‘paraded’ during the investigation. 14-year-old in Rajasthan, who was abducted and raped, rescued after 22 days: A 45-year-old man has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan wins trust vote in Assembly amid Opposition boycott: His party had suffered a setback in the recently-held Senate elections.

