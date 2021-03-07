Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri on Sunday said that the party has signed a seat-sharing agreement with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and will contest in 25 Assembly seats, reported ANI. Alagiri also announced that the party will contest the bye-polls to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat.

Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2. Besides the Congress, the alliance includes two Communist parties, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Indian Union Muslim League and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi.

While the DMK has signed a deal for six seats with the Communist Party of India, it is is yet to finalise a seat-sharing agreement with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

On Friday, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had inked a seat-sharing agreement with the Bharatiya Janata Party, allotting its ally 20 Assembly seats for the upcoming polls.