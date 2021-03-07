Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress government, suggesting that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her cadre have betrayed West Bengal.

“Mamata Didi had come to power with the slogan of ‘Ma-Maati-Maanush’ [mother, land and people],” Modi said. “But what has changed in Bengal? Has there been any change in schools and colleges? Have the youth got jobs?”

He further criticised the West Bengal chief minister, suggesting she was not the same person who had fought against the Left Front government in the state and that her “remote control” was somewhere else.

“In this election, there is Trinamool Congress on one side, the Left [parties] and Congress on another side and the people of Bengal against them on the other side,” he asserted. Modi attacked both the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rivals, claiming they have resorted to vote bank politics since the country’s Independence and claimed that his party will bring real change in the state.

“I have come here to give you assurance of ‘aashol poriborton [real change],” the prime minister said. “Aashol poriborton [real change] means a state where there is jobs and education for the youth, where people are not forced to migrate, where investments pour in, where the poorest of the poor gets chance of advancement, where infiltration is stopped.”

Speaking a month ahead of Assembly elections, the prime minister said that people in the state will not just vote for elections, but for ushering in development.

“As the country enters its 75th year of Independence, you will vote not just to elect a government but to take the state to new heights of development by 2047, when we celebrate 100 years of your freedom,” the prime minister said.

Modi also mocked Banerjee’s decision to contest elections from Nandigram, making a reference to a recent incident, where she almost fell while riding a two-wheeler. “All of us were praying that she [Banerjee] does not get hurt,” the prime minister said. “Didi, I wish well for everyone. But what can I do when you have decided to divert your scooty to Nandigram and get hurt there.”

He then took on one of Trinamool Congress’ poll slogans “Khela hobe” (it’s game on), and accused the party of indulging into corruption. “What khela have you spared, Didi?” Modi said. “Corruption, syndicate...even funds allocated for Amphan [cyclone] relief have been embezzled. You [Banerjee] have done so many scams that a ‘Corruption Olympics’ game can be organised. You have played with the hard-earned money of the people and their lives”

The elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The results will be declared on May 2. The state will see a three-cornered fight between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP and an alliance between Left parties, Congress and the Indian Secular Front.