  1. Ahead of West Bengal polls, PM claims Mamata Banerjee betrayed state, promises ‘real parivartan’: The prime minister claimed that West Bengal had suffered due to vote bank politics by Left parties and the Trinamool Congress.
  2. Mamata Banerjee leads march against LPG price rise, challenges PM for ‘one-to-one’ contest: The West Bengal chief minister called Modi the ‘biggest extortionist’ for selling off public sector companies.
  3. Amit Shah says confident of win in TN, criticises CM on gold smuggling case in Kerala: The Union home minister was on a one-day tour of the two poll-bound states.
  4. Secularism biggest threat to India’s traditions finding a spot on global stage, says Adityanath: At an e-book launch event, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the country should move away from secularism and focus on “pure, moral and healthy life”.
  5. Congress signs pact with DMK, to contest in 25 Tamil Nadu Assembly seats: Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.
  6. Centre ready to amend three new farm laws, reiterates Narendra Tomar: The Union agriculture minister, however, accused the Opposition of politicising the matter at the cost of farmers’ interests.
  7. Nitish Kumar criticises Union minister’s comment on ‘beating up’ Bihar officials: BJP MP Giriraj Singh had on Saturday asked people to ‘beat up’ government officials who do not listen to them.
  8. Congress releases first list of 40 candidates, clears doubts around Sushmita Dev’s exit for Assam polls: There were reports of a conflict within the party over seat-sharing. Meanwhile, 
  9. Delhi ranks third among states with most contaminated sites, shows pollution board data: Odisha topped the list with 23 contaminated sites, followed by Uttar Pradesh (21) and Delhi (11), according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
  10. Myanmar asks India to return eight police officials who fled to Mizoram: Deputy Commissioner of Mizoram’s Champai district Maria CT Zuali said she was awaiting instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.