The big news: PM Modi promises ‘real parivartan’ in West Bengal, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mamata Banerjee challenged Modi for a ‘one-to-one’ contest, and Amit Shah campaigned in poll-bound Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Ahead of West Bengal polls, PM claims Mamata Banerjee betrayed state, promises ‘real parivartan’: The prime minister claimed that West Bengal had suffered due to vote bank politics by Left parties and the Trinamool Congress.
- Mamata Banerjee leads march against LPG price rise, challenges PM for ‘one-to-one’ contest: The West Bengal chief minister called Modi the ‘biggest extortionist’ for selling off public sector companies.
- Amit Shah says confident of win in TN, criticises CM on gold smuggling case in Kerala: The Union home minister was on a one-day tour of the two poll-bound states.
- Secularism biggest threat to India’s traditions finding a spot on global stage, says Adityanath: At an e-book launch event, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the country should move away from secularism and focus on “pure, moral and healthy life”.
- Congress signs pact with DMK, to contest in 25 Tamil Nadu Assembly seats: Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.
- Centre ready to amend three new farm laws, reiterates Narendra Tomar: The Union agriculture minister, however, accused the Opposition of politicising the matter at the cost of farmers’ interests.
- Nitish Kumar criticises Union minister’s comment on ‘beating up’ Bihar officials: BJP MP Giriraj Singh had on Saturday asked people to ‘beat up’ government officials who do not listen to them.
- Congress releases first list of 40 candidates, clears doubts around Sushmita Dev’s exit for Assam polls: There were reports of a conflict within the party over seat-sharing. Meanwhile,
- Delhi ranks third among states with most contaminated sites, shows pollution board data: Odisha topped the list with 23 contaminated sites, followed by Uttar Pradesh (21) and Delhi (11), according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
- Myanmar asks India to return eight police officials who fled to Mizoram: Deputy Commissioner of Mizoram’s Champai district Maria CT Zuali said she was awaiting instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.