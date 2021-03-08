A sub-inspector in Alwar district of Rajasthan was arrested for allegedly raping a woman for three days after she went to a police station to lodge a dowry complaint, The Indian Express reported on Monday. A first information report in connection with the alleged crime was lodged on Sunday.

The woman has alleged that the sub-inspector, who is the second-officer in-command at the police station, raped her for three days between March 2 and March 4. The crime allegedly took place in a room where the accused lived, inside the compound of the police station in Alwar.

The police said that the woman had contacted the police officer on March 2 regarding a complaint against her husband.“Back in 2018, she had filed a case of dowry harassment against her husband which was later settled,” Alwar superintendent of police told The Indian Express. “But now according to her, the woman’s husband wanted to give her divorce and she was not agreeing.”

The woman had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint in this regard, when she was allegedly entrapped and raped by the sub-inspector, the police official said.

“After we came to know about the incident, an FIR was lodged on Sunday under section 376 [rape] of the Indian Penal Code, and Singh [the accused] was arrested,” he added. “He is in police custody. A phone recording has also been presented by the woman, which has prima facie verified her accusations.”

He said that the woman’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate and further investigation was being conducted in the matter.

The office of the inspector general of Alwar has initiated suspension and disciplinary proceedings against the accused, the police said. Additionally, authorities are considering taking action against the station house officer. “We are also considering sending to police lines all the staff at the police station who have been posted there for more than one year,” the Alwar superintendent of police told the newspaper.